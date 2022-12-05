Bills Flex! Week 15 vs. Dolphins Moved To Saturday Prime Time

The race for first place in the AFC East is heating up. The Buffalo Bills (9-3) currently hold the lead over the second-place Miami Dolphins (8-4) after their 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday gave the Bills back first place. Yet, the drama is not over between these two teams.

The Week 15 game between the Bills and Dolphins has been made a primetime game. The pair will meet Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium, as announced by the NFL on Monday.

After their clash in Week 3 came down to the final seconds, as the Dolphins beat the Bills 21-19, their rematch will have high stakes. The winner could likely secure their spot atop the AFC East.

The Bills are riding a three-game winning streak following a two-game losing streak. Their impressive early season form looks to have returned, with their most recent win over their rival, the New England Patriots, on Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.

The Bills beat the Patriots 24-10, their third straight victory over their rival, which also coupled as the Buffalo's first win against an opponent in the division, as their first division games resulted in losses to the Dolphins and Jets.

The Bills will play Sunday, Dec. 11, against the New York Jets (1 p.m.). On the same day, the Dolphins play the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m.).



