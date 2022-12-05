Bills Move to No. 1 AFC Playoff Seed, Big Favorite Over Jets

The Buffalo Bills experienced a highly productive weekend on the couch, with an assortment of top AFC foes - including powerful Kanas City - falling by the NFL Sunday Week 13 wayside.

Buffalo now sits as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

And next up on the “We Control Our Own Destiny” train? Buffalo is a fat 9.5-point favorite over the New York Jets … weird, given that the Jets won this year’s previous meeting.

Big-picture, the Bills own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs - who lost at Cincy - because of a head-to-head win in Week 6 in Kansas City.

Buffalo is 9-3, as are the Chiefs.

And in the AFC East? The Miami Dolphins lost to the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami loss snapping a five-game win streak. Miami is now 8-4.

The Jets lost at Minnesota; New York is now 7-5.

And of course the Patriots are still reeling from getting spanked by the Josh Allen-led Bills last Thursday … though 6-6 New England is still talking playoffs.

The Bills’ “destiny”? They are perched atop the AFC East with a pair of divisional games on the horizon in the next two weeks against the Jets and the Dolphins.

The AFC East race is tight because all four teams have their attributes. But Buffalo has the chance to flex its muscles down the stretch with its aforementioned games against the Jets and Dolphins, plus the Chicago Bears, the Bengals and the Patriots at Orchard Park.

