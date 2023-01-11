Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa OUT vs. Bills; Who Starts?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium due to a concussion, per Miami coach Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

The Dolphins are “preparing” as if rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will get another start, per ESPN.

Tagovailoa suffered from disturbingly-visible symptoms of head trauma before being carted off in what ended up being a 27-15 loss for the Dolphins to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. He quickly became the early-season story of the league regarding the dangers the game presents with head injuries.

He then suffered another concussion on Christmas Day against the Green Bay Packers and hasn’t played since.

“It's so tricky, it's so delicate." Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on ESPN's 'Kyle Brandt's Basement.' "No one has the right to say anything about the situation except him ... It sucks. It's a product of what we play and the game that we chose to put our lives on the line for. It's tough. It really is."

As division rivals, Allen and Tagovailoa are slated to face one another for years to come, but the former still has the upmost respect for his South Beach counterpart.

"Nobody knows how he feels but himself," Allen said. "Sometimes you're gonna have to make some really tough decisions ... I'm praying for him because he is such a good person and he's a hell of a football player."

The Bills and Dolphins kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

