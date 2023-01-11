'Exciting' Bills Environment Praised by Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel

The Buffalo Bills have earned a fast-growing reputation of holding one of the NFL's best fanbases and toughest environments, from the crazy "Bills Mafia" to cold temperatures and heavy snow inside Highmark Stadium.

Sunday's playoff opener against the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo presents a prime example as to why; it's projected to be 29 degrees at kickoff, a stark contrast from the mid-60s in Miami.

The weather, the fans, everything - it's all a different animal ... even compared to some of the premiere venues in the NFC, according to Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who spent 10 of the last 11 seasons in the Senior Circuit.

"The environment in general is as exciting of a place to play that exists by itself," McDaniel said. "Just because speaking to a couple guys that this was a primetime game just a couple of weeks ago, and some guys that I have experience with in the playoffs in the NFC and how that environment in Buffalo supersedes what you see in the NFC."

McDaniel saw Bills Mafia up close and personal just over three weeks ago, when Buffalo took a 32-29 primetime victory over Miami, marked by freezing temperatures and the Dolphins' "I Wish It Were Colder" t-shirts.

Despite the loss and natural heckling, McDaniel walked away with a positive outlook on Buffalo's fanbase and the overall view of football in Western New York.

"It was just a really cool place," McDaniel said. "You can tell the football fans love the game for the right reasons, are 100 percent loyal and let you know how much they dislike you, which I kind of like. I appreciate it coming from a fan’s perspective."

But Sunday's game is different ... for several reasons. On top of the playoff factor, the Bills are playing for something more than simply advancing in the postseason.

With safety Damar Hamlin now back in Buffalo after his terrifying incident against the Cincinnati Bengals, there's a sense of relief - but also plenty of added motivation for the Bills to do this for a greater cause.

And while Buffalo and Miami are division rivals and eager to end the other's season, McDaniel understands the big picture - and added that Hamlin will have at least 53 more fans in the stadium Sunday afternoon.

"I think that is something where it’s uncharted, but I feel very, very confident that our whole team will be cheering for Damar like he was a Miami Dolphin," McDaniel said. "There’s very few moments, realistically that you can say, ‘Yeah, I remember where I was when,’ and when you go through that and then you don’t know the outcome, you feel like you just get so invested in the miraculous recovery and all the people that it takes for that to even occur."

Thus, even with the hostile environment that awaits them as their season is on the line, the Dolphins - led by McDaniel - are grateful to get the chance to reflect on the past several weeks, gaining a heightened appreciation for the opportunity to play amidst Hamlin's road to recover.

"I think we’re all going to feel very blessed to be a part of that celebration and as much as anyone could possibly feel like we’re cheering for a Miami Dolphin, for sure," he said.

The Bills and Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

