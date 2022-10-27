Skip to main content

Micah Hyde Retirement?: Bills Career Update After 'Scary' Neck Injury

Buffalo Bills star safety Micah Hyde was carried out by an ambulance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 after what he called an "eye-opening experience."

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is talking about his "scary'' injury in Week 2, and revealing the thoughts he and his family shared during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

Hyde suffered a serious neck injury against the Tennessee Titans in that game, reportedly aggravating previous and smaller neck injuries as a result.

"That was just real eye-opening to me, and you know, hopping in the ambulance after or during the game and going to the hospital with my wife. I got a two-year old, and a one-year old and so, that life was put right in front of me, and it kind of scared me a little bit," Hyde recalled.

dane amb

Following the injury, nobody would have blamed the 10th-year veteran if he walked away from the game. However, Hyde isn't going anywhere, reportedly planning to stick around with the team again next season.

For now, Hyde is still making an impact off the field, while serving a mentorship role to younger talent on the roster.

“I want to be part of what’s going on,” Hyde said.

“After all these years, to finally be in the position that we’re in, to know that we have a shot to win the Super Bowl, that I might not be a part of it, but then I thought again and I’m like, I am a part of it. I’m here. I’m helping the guys out. It’s a new role for me, but I’m excited.”

Hyde certainly has every reason to be excited, as his Bills sit at the top of the AFC with a 5-1 record. Now, he'll look to continue inspiring those on the team around him, while preparing for one of the most inspiring comeback stories in recent memory.

