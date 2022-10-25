Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who's As Good As Buffalo?

After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

“Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”

The Bills have been ranked number one in SI’s power rankings for every week outside of week four after their 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 25. Buffalo reclaimed the top spot in the rankings after its 38-3 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9.

The top ranking was further cemented on Oct. 16, when the Bills came from behind on the road to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20.

The Chiefs are ranked second in SI’s power rankings.

Josh Allen has been the engine that makes Buffalo go through its first six games of the season.

In the Bills’ 5-1 start to the season, Allen has thrown for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing yards with 257 yards and has run for two touchdowns. Devin Singletary is just behind Allen with 256 rushing yards.

Through seven games, the AFC East is much more competitive than in recent years. The return of Tua Tagovailoa helped the Miami Dolphins jump to 13th in SI’s rankings after its 16-10 win over Pittsburgh. The New York Jets ranked 10th after their 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos, but season-ending injuries to offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall put a damper on the victory.

The New England Patriots are 20th after their 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Buffalo will look to extend its winning streak to four when the Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night football at 8:20 p.m.

