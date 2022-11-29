Bills at Patriots Injury Report: No Dion Dawkins, But Others Upgraded

The Buffalo Bills appear to be getting healthy at the right time, as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Dec. 1 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here is Tuesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this upcoming matchup between the AFC East rivals, with significant playoff implications.

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Dion Dawkins - Ankle

LB Von Miller - Knee

RB Taiwan Jones - Veteran Rest

TE Quintin Morris - Illness

WR Stefon Diggs - Veteran Rest

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Josh Allen - Right Elbow

LB Tremaine Edmunds - Groin / Heel

DE A.J. Epenesa - Ankle

S Damar Hamlin - Illness

CB Dane Jackson - Illness

S Jaquan Johnson - Illness

CB Cam Lewis - Forearm

C Mitch Morse - Elbow / Ankle

DT Jordan Phillips - Eye

DE Greg Rousseau - Ankle

WR Khalil Shakir - Illness

What it means for the Bills:

In the immortal words of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-band, Chicago, the Bills are “Feelin’ Stronger Everyday.”

The illness, which has been working its way through Buffalo’s locker room, is apparently beginning to run its course. While five members of the Bills were sidelined due to illness on Monday, only one (reserve tight end Quintin Morris) was out of action for Tuesday’s practice.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins remained a non-participant for the third straight day, all but confirming that the 28-year-old will miss Thursday night’s game with an ankle sprain.

With the exception of Dawkins, the remainder of Buffalo’s walking-wounded returned to full participant status. As a result, the Bills look to be entering Thursday night’s game with a nearly-complete and overwhelmingly healthy roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (6-5)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Damien Harris - Thigh

DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness

OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews - Thigh

T Yodny Cajuste - Calf

DB Marcus Jones - Ankle

WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills - Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR DeVante Parker - Knee

What it means for the Patriots:

Running back Damien Harris’ thigh injury will apparently keep him out of action on Thursday. Per NFL Network, the Alabama product is considered week-to-week going forward; indicating that he may miss time beyond Week 13.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn continues to remain out of action due to a foot injury. The 6-2, 310-pound lineman seems unlikely, at best, to suit up. With swing tackle Yodny Cajuste coming off of his best outing of the year against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, the Pats would appear to be set with Cajuste starting at right tackle and Trent Brown on the left.

However, Cajuste was also listed on the injury report, as a limited participant with a calf injury. If neither Cajuste nor Wynn is able to play, New England will undoubtedly look to reserve tackle Conor McDermott, as well as its practice squad for depth at the position.

