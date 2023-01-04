Bills vs. Patriots Postponement a 'Possibility' as Damar Hamlin Recovers?

As it stands, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are slated to play on Sunday.

As Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in Cincinnati after going into cardiac arrest Monday, the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots are still slated to play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for a Week 18 matchup.

But after Monday's Bills vs. Bengals game was postponed in the first quarter following Hamlin's health scare, postponing Bills vs. Patriots isn't yet out of the question.

NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the league hasn't discussed yet a possible postponement but simultaneously did not deny the possibility of postponing Sunday's meeting between the Pats and Bills considering all that's taken place in the recent days.

“We’ll allow (Bills coach Sean McDermott) and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision," Vincent said Wednesday.

The Bills could understandably have a difficult time preparing and playing while Hamlin remains in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While reports Wednesday helped shed a positive light on his recovery, there still remains plenty of uncertainty for a Buffalo team still trying to regroup after an emotional 48 hours.

As it stands, Buffalo (12-3) and New England (8-8) are set to kickoff from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

