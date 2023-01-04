Bills DB Damar Hamlin Shows 'Promising' Signs of Recovery

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in Cincinnati but is reportedly making progress on the road to recovery.

The road to recovery is far from over, but Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is reportedly showing "promising" and "positive" signs of health progression after suffering cardiac arrest in the field of play against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Monday.

Per reports Wednesday from NFL Network, Hamlin's family friend and marketing rep, Jordan Rooney, said that "right now, things are really in a positive direction .... I can't speak specifically to it, but it's moving in a positive direction."

An additional report from ESPN, which also spoke to Rooney, stated that "doctors overnight got promising readings that they had been hoping to see by this morning."

However, Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center and exact details of his health progress remain unspecified as of now.

On Tuesday, News 4 Buffalo reported that Hamlin "was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent," as his lungs became less reliant on assistance to breath.

The league announced Tuesday that the Bills-Bengals game - which was suspended before being postponed altogether on Monday - will not be played this week and has no timetable for being rescheduled.

The Bills (12-3) are still slated to take on the New England Patriots (8-8) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

