Even with a loss and the desire to see their embattled second-overall pick from 2021 back on the field, the New York Jets still like Mike.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Monday that metropolitan passing sensation Mike White will remain the team's starting quarterback as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills in a crucial AFC East divisional showdown this week (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Saleh confirmed that the Jets' passing situation for Buffalo will remain "status quo," meaning that Joe Flacco will be White's backup in lieu of Zach Wilson, as has been the case in the last two weeks.

White has taken over for the injured Wilson as New York (7-5) carries on an improbable playoff push and has generally outplayed 2021's No. 2 choice in nearly every metric possible. Having previously attained fame for stellar substitute duty in an upset win over future AFC champion Cincinnati last Halloween, White returned to action in the Jets' Week 12 win over Chicago this year (22-of-28, 315 yards, three touchdowns in a 31-10 win).

Between his big games, White has gained a significant fanbase thanks to his underdog story (going three full NFL seasons before throwing a regular season pass) and his apparent ability to bring rare stability to the star-crossed Jets' quarterback situation.

Though the Jets fell to Minnesota in their most recent endeavor, White was far from the primary issue, throwing for 369 yards in a narrow 27-22 loss to the NFC North leaders. White's would-be go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute was dropped by Braxton Berrios, though the Jets remain on the AFC's current playoff bracket thanks to losing efforts from New England and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Buffalo, Thursday night victors over the aforementioned Patriots, is used to the antics of White. The Bills were the ones to end the Jets' viral fun last season, forcing him into four interceptions when the teams met in East Rutherford, a 45-17 Bills victory. White was eventually replaced by Flacco in that game and the Super Bowl XLVII MVP assumed starter's duties until Wilson returned later that season.

As the Jets seek not only their first playoff berth since 2010 but their first sweep of Buffalo in six seasons, they're turning offensive affairs to White as they kick off a crucial stretch run. Perhaps surprisingly, Saleh hinted that the Jets still want to see what Wilson has to offer once he's fully healthy.

In either case, the Bills (9-3) know exactly what they're about to face as they seek to hold onto AFC top-seed duties bestowed to them with both their win over New England and Kansas City and Miami's respective Sunday losses. The Jets proved they were capable of winning no matter who's at quarterback during their Week 9 over the Bills: a strong defensive effort held Buffalo to a season-low 317 yards while their game-winning drive, a 13-play, 86-yard trek, featured only three Wilson dropbacks (one of which was a centering attempt for Greg Zuerlein's game-winning field goal) thanks to a rushing attack that beat the Bills for 174 yards on the day.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

