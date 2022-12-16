Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …

DEC 16 SNOW PROBLEM Saturday's massive game between the 8-5 Miami Dolphins and 10-3 Buffalo Bills slated to be played at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is still on ...

But so is a "lake effect snow warning'' for the Buffalo region, with some suggestions that the area could get three feet of snow by the Orchard Park kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Last month, the Week 11 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Bills was moved to Detroit. There is at present no indication that the NFL plans a similar change here.

DEC 13 BEAS OFFICIAL, 4 MOVES Buffalo made it official on receiver Cole Beasley, and he has signed with the team’s practice squad, with a plan for him to move up to the Josh Allen-led varsity soon enough.

The Bills also added defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to their 53-man roster while cutting defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and releasing receiver Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad.

DEC 10 SMOKE UP The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating receiver John "Smoke'' to the active roster.