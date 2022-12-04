'I Wanna Stay in Buffalo!' Rodger Saffold Reveals Bills Contract Hopes

Rodger Saffold's NFL career has taken him from the sunny shores of Southern California to the swinging streets of Nashville. Having inked a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, Saffold has worked in one of the NFL's smallest markets and coldest climates.

And right now? He couldn't be happier.

Most NFL free agents-to-be play their cards close to the chest until it's time to sign a contract but the veteran offensive guard has made his intentions known from the get-go. With the Bills' Week 13 work ... a dominant divisional victory ... completed, Saffold is taking the time to map out his future, making it clear he'd like at least another year with a streaking Buffalo on his helmet.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, Saffold sought out Bills general manager Brandon Beane on social media, tweeting, "I’ll do whatever I gotta do to stay in Buffalo," capping off his request with three saluting emojis.

Alas for Saffold, tagging an account containing Beane's name likely served only to light up the mentions of a playful Bills fan: Beane has no official Twitter presence, the account that Saffold found serving as a fan account for Buffalo football affairs. Saffold embraced his mistake when a fan informed him of the clerical error, admitting he "fudged up."

As if Beane wasn't aware of Saffold's expansive resume ... including All-Pro honors with the Rams in 2017 ... the lineman reminded the world of one vital statistic.

"(Zero) sacks in 12 games let’s goooooo!!!!"

If only keeping Saffold was as simple as bestowing a like on Twitter; the Bills will have several major decisions to make this offseason when it comes to free agency. Saffold (currently working on a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $5.9 million) is one of several architects of the Bills' recent success due for a new contract, a list that also includes tenured names like Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer.

First things first, of course: the Bills (9-3) are the current leaders of the AFC East division entering Week 13's Sunday play, their next game scheduled for Dec. 11 against the New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.