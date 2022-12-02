In the previous two meetings between the "upstart'' Buffalo Bills and the "haughty'' New England Patriots, the new kids on the block twice bullied coach Bill Belichick's Pats.

On Thursday night in Foxboro, more of the same, with the Bills winning 24-10 … and doing so for the fifth time in six outings.

Buffalo QB Josh Allen (two 8-yard TD passes, one each for Stefon Diggs and Gave Davis) was once again the difference-maker here, and he’s become as much as an AFC East.obstacle to the Pats as New England coach Bill Belichick was for so long to Bills Mafia.

Belichick has to his credit build a formidable defense led by sack star Matthew Judon. But as was the case in those notable two previous wins, the Pars could never solve Buffalo on either side of the ball.

Buffalo won in a 47-17 blowout in the wild-card round of the playoffs January (and never punted in seven possessions), and before that bested New England (again by going nine possessions without punting) in a 33-21 regular-season victory.

Allowing just 17 and 21 points in the last two meetings? While never punting over the course of eight straight quarters? The mathematical formula here seemed pretty clear …

Even with Von Miller (knee) now on IR, Buffalo allowed just the 10 points. And punter but twice.

The Bills move to 9-3 with the win while dumping the Patriots to 6-6 … and yet maybe the oddest number is this: This marks Buffalo’s first win of the year inside the AFC East, with New England quarterback Mac Jones largely ineffective and the relentless effort of Pats running back Rhamondre Stevenson, and an early “trick play” of sorts (a Marcus Jones TD) about all the home team could muster.

''Division games, you got to win them,'' Allen said before kickoff. ''We know our record this year in them.”

That record has now changed. … just like the facts about Bills-vs.-Pats supremacy has changed.

