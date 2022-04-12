They have cleared more than $8 million in space for 2022, but still have the ability to gain more flexibility.

The price to be paid for a loaded roster, topped by the most talented quarterback in franchise history, didn't turn out to be as high as many thought, thanks to the wizardry of Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Beane was able to improve both lines, add a key tight end in O.J. Howard and running back in Duke Johnson and replace valued backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with Case Keenum, who has winning playoff experience as a starter, for the relatively paltry total of $3.5 million after convincing him to take less.

They even cleared enough space under the $208.2 million NFL salary cap, which they were over by nearly $7 million heading to the start of the new league year early last month, to do some incredible things.

They made splash signings of Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold and perennial All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller before being able to match restricted free-agent guard Ryan Bates' handing veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs a monster contract extension.

That this happened a day after former Bills GM Doug Whaley suggested Diggs might have to be traded because they wouldn't be able to afford an extension was particularly important. It signified that no task is too daunting for Beane, who .

While we here at Bills Central still haven't grasped all the complexities of managing the cap, this is our basic understanding of how it pertains to the Bills these days:

If they want somebody, they get him.

Something like that.

As of Tuesday, the Bills had some $8.2 million in cap space, based on the top 51-paid players on the roster, according to Spotrac. For all players, they are nearly $3 million over.

Again, those numbers are fluid and can be altered to allow the Bills to sign all their draft picks and possibly sign a veteran cornerback with room to spare.

What they've done

Lowered cap hits of WR Stefon Diggs, QB Case Keenum, G Ryan Bates, LB Matt Milano, C Mitch Morse, S Micah Hyde and P Matt Haack with contract extensions or restructures.

Released G Daryl Williams, WR Cole Beasley, DT Star Lotulelei and G Ike Boettger in cost-cutting moves before bringing Boettger back at a reduced salary.

What they can do

Extend or restructure contracts of CB Tre'Davious White (2022 cap hit of $16.4 million), S Jordan Poyer ($10.7 million hit), T Dion Dawkins and/or DT Ed Oliver.

What's next

Hard to say.

If the Bills can work out an agreement over the next two weeks with one of the many qualified veteran cornerbacks still on the free-agent market, they won't hesitate to act. Otherwise, they will head to the NFL Draft and adjust their roster after, keeping in mind that Beane's biological clock is not ticking any faster or harder at this time of year.

"We've got a lot of time," Beane said at the recent NFL Meetings. "We don't play games until September, so ... it's my job to make sure we have the roster ready by then."

Beane hasn't given anyone reason to believe he won't.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.