Bills Top SI Power Rankings: What Buffalo's Competition Has In Common

The Buffalo Bills came into Week 1 of the NFL season feeling like they were ready to do so many things right ...

And then came a 31-10 victory at the Los Angeles Rams in which they did most everything right.

Many observers viewed the Bills as being the class of the NFL, with an MVP quarterback and a loaded roster and a last-year's-playoffs motivation. So, especially given their Week 1 successes on so many levels, it is the most natural thing in the football world for our Sports Illustrated experts to Power Rank them right at the top of the heap.

But here's the notable sidebar: Guess what the other three teams in SI's top four have in common? Via SI ...

1. Bills (1-0) - "Dating back to the playoffs last year, the Bills have logged a majority percentage of the most phenomenal offensive performances we’ve seen by a football team over the last calendar year. Josh Allen is a missile headed for the MVP award.''

Buffalo this week gets the Titans. Here's a look forward.

2. Chiefs (1-0) "Patrick Mahomes is developing new tools to diversify Kansas City’s offense.''

3. Chargers (1-0) "All Hail the Chargers, our offseason kings.''

4. Ravens (1-0) "Lamar Jackson barely needed the ground game to edge past the Jets. Imagine what this looks like when the whole operation gets rolling. The Ravens’ defense already appears in mid-season form.''

Yup. All the best teams are in the AFC? That suggests a challenge for the Bills as they try to fight their way to a Super Bowl ... but of course, right now, it's the rest of the conference and the league that might have to fight through Buffalo.

