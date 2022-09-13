Skip to main content
Titans vs. Bills Betting Odds: How Much is Buffalo Favored on Monday Night Football?

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills enter the week favored to beat the Titans.

The Buffalo Bills (1-0) are preparing to host the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Monday Night Football this week, and even though both teams won their respective divisions last season and lost in the AFC Divisional Round, the two teams took different paths in Week 1.

The Bills cruised to a Week 1 road victory against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, while the Titans struggled and fell to the lowly New York Giants at home.

Week 1's results have shifted the betting odds for the week. Caesar's Sportsbook has the Rams tabbed as a 10-point favorite with six days before the game. Here's what CBS Sports wrote about the opening line ...

Buffalo's advantage has increased by two points, making them now a 10-point favorite in this Monday night matchup. The Bills looked every bit the part of a Super Bowl favorite in their blowout win over the Rams in the opener and Josh Allen looked like a legit MVP candidate. On the other side, Tennessee was just upset by the Giants in a game where they had no answer for Saquon Barkley. Even Derrick Henry wasn't his usual self, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. 

The Titans are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall and are not facing a Bills team that has plenty of rest after playing last Thursday. Buffalo is also 5-1-1 in their last seven games and 3-0-1 ATS at home. 

The Titans were the AFC's No. 1 seed last season, so it's hard to see them as such an underdog so early in this season ... but the betting line may be more of a testament as to how strong the Bills looked in their first game.

The Bills were the only team apart from the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first game by more than three scores, and it appears Las Vegas expects them to win by multiple scores for the second week in a row.

The Bills and Titans face off at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo Monday at 7:15 p.m.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

