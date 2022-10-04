Buffalo Bills to Face Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett in NFL Debut?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' plan really has nothing to do with the opponent. They are entering Week 5 of this NFL season in a post-Ben Roethlisberger world, and they are reportedly planning to do so by dumping Mitch Trubisky and giving rookie QB Kenny Pickett his first NFL start.

It just so happens - good for the Bills, one would think - that Pickett's first-team entry into the post-Big Ben world begins in Buffalo.

The 3-1 Bills are 13-point favorites over the 1-3 Steelers, who moved Pickett into the game last week in place of Trubisky, with the Jets beating the Steelers, 24-20, at Acrisure Stadium.

Pickett is a Pittsburgh local, having spent five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, ran for two TDs in the loss and threw for 120 yards on 10-for-13 through the air with no touchdowns.

So, just three incompletions?

Yeah, but Pickett’s three incompletions were interceptions.

So the Bills, led by Jordan Poyer, the Pro Bowl safety who sealed last week's Bills win at Buffalo with a pair of late interceptions, await, as does a Bills Mafia crowd at Highmark Stadium unlikely to be as friendly to the Pitt kid as the Acrisure audience was.

The Buffalo Bills have experienced over the course of the last few years with Josh Allen what the Steelers are about to re-learn: It doesn't get done in the NFL without a QB. Buffalo and Allen have developed their solution together. Now Pittsburgh starts the process ... with the Bills slated to be the Week 5 beneficiary.

