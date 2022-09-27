Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills Trade for Starting DB? Injuries Might Force Big Swing from GM Brandon Beane

The Buffalo Bills have a major problem. And there might be no way to remedy it without making a meaningful trade.
Is it a bloated and corny cliche to call NFL football "a game of attrition''?

At this moment, there is no way the Buffalo Bills see it that way ... And there might be no way to remedy it without making a meaningful trade.

"We always like to start inside the building, in terms of the guys that are here working and working hard and developing,'' said Bills coach Sean McDermott, reflecting on team-wide injury issues that have especially decimated the otherwise-talented secondary. "If we need to, though, we will go outside the building ...

"The numbers may call for that. We will see."

The Bills entered the Week 3 showdown in Miami down an assortment of starters, and in the emotional 21-19 loss to the undefeated Dolphins may have sustained injury issues to as many as 10 more guys.

Most notable: the secondary.

Bills top cornerback Tre'Davious White (knee) is on PUP and is ineligible to return until Week 5, if that soon. Star safety Micah Hyde (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and is out for the season. His All-Pro running mate, safety Jordan Poyer, missed Week 3 with a foot injury. And now starting rookie cornerback Christian Benford has a broken right hand.

How deep is the roster? How much talent is stashed on the practice squad? How many street free agents can really step in and help a Super Bowl contender by serving as rotational players and maybe even starters?

This may call for a big swing from GM Brandon Beane.

Corny? No.

Needy? Yes.

