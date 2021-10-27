Bills rule Dawson Knox out for Sunday and keep Spencer Brown (back) out of Wednesday's practice

Coach Sean McDermott also said T Spencer Brown (back) is dealing with a back injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice.

In his first press conference since the Buffalo Bills began their off week last Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott revealed that rookie right tackle Spencer Brown wouldn't be practicing on Wednesday because of a back injury.

The coach also confirmed that tight end Dawson Knox (broken hand) wouldn't be playing this coming Sunday against the Miami Dolphins but gave no timetable for his return.

Knox suffered the injury in the Bills' last game, a 34-31 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 18. Multiple reports have him expected to miss three weeks, which means he's likely to miss the Bills' Nov. 7 trip to Jacksonville as well.

Brown didn't become a starter until Week 4, when right guard Cody Ford was benched, right tackle Daryl Williams moved over to take over for Ford and Brown inserted in the vacated right tackle spot.

If Brown is going to miss any time, the Bills could go back to the previous arrangement or plug Ford, who played right tackle as a rookie before switching to guard last year, in for Brown.

They also could turn to rookie Tommy Doyle, who has seen action in just one game this season.

In the meantime, the Bills have bostered the position by adding former University at Buffalo tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk to the practice squad. It was move they likely would have made even had they not lost tackle Bobby Hart from the practice squad when the Titans signed him to their active roster last week.

The Bills' plan to cope with the absence of Knox, who has been a major part of their offense, is to just keep rolling with that they have rather than make a roster move to add to that position.

Tommy Sweeney, who had backed up Knox and caught the first touchdown pass of his career against the Titans, simply will move into a regular role. Fullback Reggie Gilliam can play the position as well.

"I have full confidence in Tommy," McDermott said. "I know the players feel the same way, as do the rest of the coaches."

The Bills also have the option to elevate practice-squad tight ends Quintin Morris and/or Kahale Warring.

