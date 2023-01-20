The jewelry, which of course represents Hamlin’s jersey number, recognizes the digit that has become a symbol and a rallying point not only for the Bills but across the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills have found ways to celebrate and to honor recovering teammate Damar Hamlin in every way possible, both on and off the field.

Or at least we thought they had.

But now, a new wrinkle: As they prep for Sunday's playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, each Bills player will have in his locker - or maybe around his neck - the gift of a piece of jewelry. ...

The number “3.”

The jewelry, which of course represents Hamlin’s jersey number, recognizes the digit that has become a symbol and a rallying point not only for the Bills but across the NFL and the sports world, all as a reaction to Hamlin's near-death incident triggered by his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 on the field in Cincinnati.

this week, Bills star Von Miller - himself out for the season with injury but still very much part of the spirit of the locker room - was among those who posted photos of the jewelry piece on their social media platforms.

The look of the piece? At the bottom of the 14-carat "3'' hangs a heart, and Hamlin’s name is etched onto the back of the "3.''

Also written on the piece: "If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing." -Damar Hamlin

New York-based jeweler Gabriel Jacobs of Rafaello and Co. reportedly gifted 80 pendants to the team and to Damar's family.

Hamlin’s collapse during that "Monday Night Football'' game vs. the Bengals has brought people together in some wonderful ways, including via Hamlin's charity drive, which was originally meant to raise money for toys for underserved kids.

And now "3'' means something special in so many ways ... including in jewelry.

