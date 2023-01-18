Damar Hamlin is now coming to Bills HQ "almost daily," coach Sean McDermott says.

Normalcy.

That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati.

But for now?

The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now.

As McDermott put it, Hamlin is “taking it one step, one baby step, at a time."

This positive and inspiring news is being delivered as the Bills prep for another meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, the foe on the night when Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game after a seemingly mundane tackle.

The Bengals come to Buffalo for the second-round game on Sunday. … with Bills Mafia surely excited to learn if Hamlin might be in attendance for the showdown.

McDermott said that Hamlin is presently working to simply get back into a routine. … which at this point does not yet include him taking part in team meetings and the like.

"It's limited,” the coach said, “but he comes in, and I know he just started today or yesterday, just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again.”

The Bills are rallying around Hamlin, but interestingly, so is most of the rest of the NFL - and that includes the Bengals in Cincy, where QB Joe Burrow has talked openly about his team’s thoughts on the fallen Hamlin.

All of this will hopefully lead to normalcy for Hamlin … by “taking it one step, one baby step, at a time."

