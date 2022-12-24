Bills vs. Bears: Josh Allen and Justin Fields Score on Opening Drives

With a win over the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills would clinch the AFC East.

The AFC East crown is within the Buffalo Bills’ grasp when they head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears.

With a win, Buffalo would win the AFC East for the third consecutive season, guarantee that they host at least one playoff game and keep them as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

After a two-game skid in November, Buffalo has rattled off five straight wins, including a 32-29 win on Dec. 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

Chicago has found itself on the losing end of seven straight. Out of the seven losses, four have been by five points or less.

Despite Chicago’s struggles this season, Justin Fields has established himself as one of the better young quarterbacks in the game.

Here are the inactive players for both teams ...

Buffalo Bills

CB Xavier Rhodes

LB Baylon Spector

C Mitch Morse

TE Tommy Sweeney

S Dean Marlowe

DE Boogie Basham

OL Justin Murray