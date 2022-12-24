Bills vs. Bears: Josh Allen and Justin Fields Score on Opening Drives
The AFC East crown is within the Buffalo Bills’ grasp when they head to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears.
With a win, Buffalo would win the AFC East for the third consecutive season, guarantee that they host at least one playoff game and keep them as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
After a two-game skid in November, Buffalo has rattled off five straight wins, including a 32-29 win on Dec. 17 against the Miami Dolphins.
Chicago has found itself on the losing end of seven straight. Out of the seven losses, four have been by five points or less.
Despite Chicago’s struggles this season, Justin Fields has established himself as one of the better young quarterbacks in the game.
Here are the inactive players for both teams ...
Buffalo Bills
CB Xavier Rhodes
LB Baylon Spector
C Mitch Morse
TE Tommy Sweeney
S Dean Marlowe
DE Boogie Basham
OL Justin Murray