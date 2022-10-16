Bills vs. Chiefs Inactives: Zack Moss In or Out?

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) are counting down the minutes before taking the field today against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1).

For the Bills, these are the final minutes of a months-long wait to get revenge on the team that tragically ended their season in the playoffs back in January.

Several core players, including Josh Allen and Gabe Davis, are ready to try and repeat the magic they created during the playoffs last year. But some players will have to wait until the next time these two teams meet (playoffs part 3?)

Here's a look at the inactives for the Bills ...

RB Zack Moss

WR Jake Kumerow

OL Justin Murray

DT Brandin Bryant

LB Baylon Spector

The most notable name of the inactives on Buffalo's side is running back Zack Moss. With Moss out, expect rookie running back James Cook to see a little more playing time. Devin Singletary should still get the bulk of the carries.

Here's a look at the inactives for the Chiefs ...

RB Ronald Jones

DB Bryan Cook

QB Shane Buechele

CB Rashad Fenton

DE Joshua Kaindoh

OT Darian Kinnard

DT Taylor Stallworth

For the Chiefs, the main players for the team all appear to be playing today.

The Bills and Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

