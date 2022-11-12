Josh Allen BREAKING: QB Roster Move Reveals Injury Decision for Bills vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the NFL season on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ... with the "Josh Watch'' at the center of it all.

So we will start there, with the news that QB Josh Allen is, according to NFL Network, "able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday.''

A sign in alignment with the idea that Allen is playing: Buffalo did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad. Assume then that the MVP candidate is good to go.

Each team leads its respective division and is having a successful season at the halfway point. But beyond injury updates on QB Allen, another storyline: they have a very close tie to each other that has contributed to the success of both organizations.

By trading receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills in March of 2020, the Vikings were able to acquire first-round pick, Justin Jefferson, at No. 22 overall later that year in a move that has worked out extremely well for both teams.

And the two have mutual respect for one another.

"I just love the way he carries himself. ... He wants to be out there making plays for his team, and I can't argue that," Jefferson said. "I got to talk to him more after we (were) traded, and got to really know each other. I definitely love him as a person and respect his game, and only want the best for him."

The Bills hope to continue to lead the AFC while the Vikings look to extend their stranglehold on the NFC North after Sunday.

Minnesota is a week removed from a 20-17 come-from-behind win over the Washington Commanders for its sixth consecutive victory.

It's the best start for the Vikings since 2009.

The Bills on the other hand suffered just their second loss of the season in Week 9, a 20-17 loss to the division-rival New York Jets. That's significant because both of Buffalo's losses are to division foes.

But maybe the most significant of all: Allen is going to try to fix that ... by playing.

WHAT: Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at Buffalo Bills (6-2)

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, 1:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York (71,621)

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WGR550 (550 AM)

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -3.5 (+100), Minnesota Vikings +3.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 43 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -175, Vikings +145

