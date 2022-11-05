The Buffalo Bills travel to MetLife Stadium to take on a young Jets team on Sunday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott knows the challenges the team, and in particular, quarterback Zach Wilson and receiver Garrett Wilson present his defense.

“Both young players, No. 1,” McDermott said on the Jets pair. “I think with Garrett, I remember watching him coming out of the draft last year, he’s extremely fast, elusive in space, they use him in jet sweeps, use him obviously in the passing game, so he’s dangerous.

“With Zach, you watch the progress he’s made from year one to year two and the weapons he has around him as well and how he gets the ball to those guys. They got a lot of young talent on that football team.”

The Bills were one active team during the NFL’s trade deadline, acquiring Colts running back Nyheim Hines. The 25-year-old has started life in Buffalo well, with McDermott stopping short of saying the running back would be involved on Sunday.

“When you get a player in on a Tuesday, it makes it a little bit more difficult than Monday,” McDermott told the media. “It’s crazy to say that, just because of where game plans are. Overall, he’s done a great job, he’s been hungry to learn and to be around the team in the locker room, he’s just an energetic young man that has a great personality and good character, and he’s been around the league for a few years. He’s fit in well, and I’m sure he’s only going to fit in better as the days or weeks go by here.”

Hines joins a running back room with Devin Singletary and James Cook. It remains to be seen if Hines will see any action on Sunday, given he will not be entirely up to speed on the playbook. He is in form, though, rushing for a touchdown and 20 yards on five carries in the Colts’ loss to Washington last Sunday. ... and he can help as a punt returner, too.

"We'll just take it one day at a time, really," McDermott said. "He's got to get a feel for us. We get a feel for him. We'll just see how it goes."

The Jets sit second in the division with a 5-3 record, while the Bills lead with a 6-1 record. Sunday is a chance for the young Jets to make a statement against Josh Allen.

Buckle up.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.