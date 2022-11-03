Skip to main content

Nyheim Hines: How Long Until Bills New RB Helps Coach Sean McDermott?

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott isn't rushing the adjustment process for newly-acquired running back Nyheim Hines.

The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating deal the trade deadline on Tuesday, as the team traded away running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire running back Nyheim Hines.

On a deadline day that saw some big names land with new teams, Buffalo's acquisition of Hines was far from the sexiest of them all. But in an elite Bills offense that is leading the league in yards per game (430.6), adding a versatile veteran like Hines could provide an added boost.

Cameras caught Hines observing Buffalo practice on Wednesday less than 24 hours after he was acquired by the team, but Bills coach Sean McDermott said the coaching staff is staying patient with how they plan to use him moving forward and didn't confirm whether or not he'll make his debut Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

"He was at the walkthrough this morning and we'll see what practice looks like and what we can get in there," McDermott said Wednesday. "Just take it one day at a time really. He's gotta get a feel for us, we get a feel for him. We'll just see how it goes."

Hines scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday in the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. As star running back Jonathon Taylor continued to deal with an ankle injury, Hines emerged for his one of his better games of the season, totaling five carries for 20 yards and the touchdown along with two catches for 29 yards.

But overall, it's been a season to forget for a dual-threat back like Hines, who has seen more production as a ball-carrier in years past. Headed into first appearance with the Bills, Hines only has 18 carries for 36 yards. Half of this production came on Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This clearly didn't stray the Bills away from wanting to add him to the running back room. McDermott has gotten familiar with Hines, as the head coach has faced him three times since arriving to Buffalo in 2017, which included a matchup in the AFC Wild Card in 2020.

In those three meetings, Hines has totaled 15 carries for 153 yards, which averages out to an impressive 10.2 yards per carry. This, along with what McDermott has heard about Hines as a teammate and person certainly seemed to be factors in Tuesday's trade. 

"The skill set is what you've seen," McDermott said. "We've played against him a few times in '20 and again in '21. Had respect for what he was able to do on the field. You hear a lot about him just in terms of the person that he is ... how smart he is and then the way he plays the game ... He's a little bit of a challenge."

Hines and the Bills will need time to get acclimated to one another. But as Buffalo holds a commanding 6-1 record atop of the AFC, there's plenty of time to remain patient as the Bills continue their march toward a Super Bowl-or-bust postseason.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here

In This Article (3)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
New York Jets
New York Jets

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Tops 5 Stars, Named MVP at Midseason by Peter King

By Mike Fisher
Dean Marlowe
News

Bills BREAKING: Buffalo Trades For Familiar Face Dean Marlowe

By Jeremy Brener
hines colt
News

Bills BREAKING: RB Nyheim Hines Traded for Zack Moss from Colts to Buffalo

By Mike Fisher
chubb bradley broncos
News

Bradley Chubb Traded into AFC East; Dolphins Enter Buffalo Bills 'Arms Race'

By Mike Fisher
F986F329-351B-403A-89D0-BE13A90A11A9
News

Bills ‘Interested’ In Trade for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs?

By Mike D'Abate
kamara saints
News

Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not

By Logan Macdonald
allen white poyer
News

Bills BREAKING: CB Tre'Davious White Moving to 53-Man Roster; Will He Play Sunday vs. Jets?

By Jeremy Brener
9DE76FBC-ED71-4D65-A0CA-FC7790953C88
News

Joshing: Bills QB Josh Allen Laughs In Face of Packers 'Big Hit'

By Mike Fisher