Nyheim Hines: How Long Until Bills New RB Helps Coach Sean McDermott?

The Buffalo Bills made a buzzer-beating deal the trade deadline on Tuesday, as the team traded away running back Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire running back Nyheim Hines.

On a deadline day that saw some big names land with new teams, Buffalo's acquisition of Hines was far from the sexiest of them all. But in an elite Bills offense that is leading the league in yards per game (430.6), adding a versatile veteran like Hines could provide an added boost.

Cameras caught Hines observing Buffalo practice on Wednesday less than 24 hours after he was acquired by the team, but Bills coach Sean McDermott said the coaching staff is staying patient with how they plan to use him moving forward and didn't confirm whether or not he'll make his debut Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

"He was at the walkthrough this morning and we'll see what practice looks like and what we can get in there," McDermott said Wednesday. "Just take it one day at a time really. He's gotta get a feel for us, we get a feel for him. We'll just see how it goes."

Hines scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday in the Colts' 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders. As star running back Jonathon Taylor continued to deal with an ankle injury, Hines emerged for his one of his better games of the season, totaling five carries for 20 yards and the touchdown along with two catches for 29 yards.

But overall, it's been a season to forget for a dual-threat back like Hines, who has seen more production as a ball-carrier in years past. Headed into first appearance with the Bills, Hines only has 18 carries for 36 yards. Half of this production came on Sunday.

This clearly didn't stray the Bills away from wanting to add him to the running back room. McDermott has gotten familiar with Hines, as the head coach has faced him three times since arriving to Buffalo in 2017, which included a matchup in the AFC Wild Card in 2020.

In those three meetings, Hines has totaled 15 carries for 153 yards, which averages out to an impressive 10.2 yards per carry. This, along with what McDermott has heard about Hines as a teammate and person certainly seemed to be factors in Tuesday's trade.

"The skill set is what you've seen," McDermott said. "We've played against him a few times in '20 and again in '21. Had respect for what he was able to do on the field. You hear a lot about him just in terms of the person that he is ... how smart he is and then the way he plays the game ... He's a little bit of a challenge."

Hines and the Bills will need time to get acclimated to one another. But as Buffalo holds a commanding 6-1 record atop of the AFC, there's plenty of time to remain patient as the Bills continue their march toward a Super Bowl-or-bust postseason.

