Sauce Gardner has submitted his NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year ballot.

His choice: Sauce Gardner.

“I’ve been going up against some tough receivers, some of the best,” the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft said. “I feel like that is one of the things that set me apart from not all the corners of the league but the rookie cornerbacks and defensive rookies in general.”

It ain't braggin' if it's true, and Gardner's combination of talent and confidence has been central to his - and to the Jets' - success. As the Jets prep for a Buffalo Bills rematch on Sunday, some will see him as being the one facing a challenge, given that it'll be Josh Allen at the throttle and receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis on the business end of his throws.

"Sauce'' seems to see it the other way around.

“I can go up against the best,” said Gardner said, who this year has dealt with the likes of Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins and Jaylen Waddle. ... and has more than survived.

Through 12 games, Gardner has PFF's best coverage grade (86.0) among all NFL corners, he leads the league with 15 passes defended, he has two interceptions, and QBs have completed just 43.9 of their throws in his direction (25 of 57) for 256 yards and only one touchdown.

“No other (rookie) corners went up against the guys that I’ve been going against and had the success that I’ve had,” Gardner said.

Earlier this year, Gardner helped beat Aaron Rodgers' Packers (and then famously donned a Cheesehead hat) and recorded the pass breakup to seal a win against the Bills.

Can he do it again? The 7-5 Jets' chances of sticking with the heavily-favored 9-3 Bills may count on it.

