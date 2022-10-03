Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What's Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price.

According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.

Through four games this season, Crowder has played in a backup role, catching six passes for 60 yards. While the eight-year veteran added some depth to the wide receiver corps, the team should have ways to fill the void.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie have formed one of the league's best receiver trios, and all three of those players should continue to see the majority of the reps moving forward. The player most likely to benefit from Crowder's injury is rookie Khalil Shakir.

Shakir, a fifth-round rookie out of Boise State, played sparingly in the team's Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans when Davis had to sit out and saw more action on Sunday after Crowder suffered his injury. He caught two passes for 23 yards for his first career box score appearance.

The team could also see a production increase from Jake Kumerow down the line, but he is also dealing with an ankle injury for the time being. So far this season, Kumerow has recorded four catches for 64 yards.

Regardless of who is catching the passes from Josh Allen, Buffalo's pass-catching resources will find ways to make a difference.

