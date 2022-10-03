Skip to main content

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What's Next?

Jamison Crowder added a veteran presence to the Buffalo Bills wide receiver corps. But now he's heading to the sidelines.

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price.

According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.

Through four games this season, Crowder has played in a backup role, catching six passes for 60 yards. While the eight-year veteran added some depth to the wide receiver corps, the team should have ways to fill the void.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie have formed one of the league's best receiver trios, and all three of those players should continue to see the majority of the reps moving forward. The player most likely to benefit from Crowder's injury is rookie Khalil Shakir.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shakir, a fifth-round rookie out of Boise State, played sparingly in the team's Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans when Davis had to sit out and saw more action on Sunday after Crowder suffered his injury. He caught two passes for 23 yards for his first career box score appearance.

The team could also see a production increase from Jake Kumerow down the line, but he is also dealing with an ankle injury for the time being. So far this season, Kumerow has recorded four catches for 64 yards.

Regardless of who is catching the passes from Josh Allen, Buffalo's pass-catching resources will find ways to make a difference.

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Snip20221002_104
News

Jordan Poyer - 'No Finger-Pointing!' - Leads Buffalo Bills in Furious Comeback Win at Ravens

By Geoff Maglioccheti
USATSI_19164650
News

Bills at Ravens Notebook: 'Sloppy' to Super as Buffalo Shocks, Survives and Grows

By Geoff Maglioccheti
josh bal
News

Josh Allen, Buffalo Come Back To Stun Ravens, 23-20

By Mike Fisher
USATSI_19164650
News

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Being Evaluated for Head Injury

By Connor Zimmerlee
Snip20221002_103
News

Bills vs. Ravens: 3 Halftime Thoughts From Baltimore

By Geoff Maglioccheti
USATSI_19164499
News

Bass Drills Walk-Off Field Goal to Lead Bills to 23-20 Win Over Baltimore: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee
Gabe Davis
News

Bills vs. Ravens Inactives: Gabe Davis IN, Who's Out?

By Jeremy Brener
josh allen
News

Bills vs. Ravens: Von Miller vs. Lamar Jackson; 3 to Watch in Week 4

By Mike D'Abate