With their backs rigidly slammed against a Baltimore-based wall, the Buffalo Bills broke new ground in their journey of growth toward a potential championship.

Trailing by as many as 17 in their Sunday visit to play the Ravens, the Bills (3-1) clawed their way back against the Lamar Jackson-led onslaught, eventually securing victory on Tyler Bass' 21-yard field goal as time expired, the capper of a 12-play, 77-yard drive that yielded a 23-20 Buffalo victory.

What are the biggest takeaways from Sunday's improbable victory?

Buffalo Soldiers

With the Bills decimated on defense, the Ravens took early advantage: Jackson and J.K. Dobbins noticed the lack of Ed Oliver and Christian Benford, building a 20-3 lead while shortly before the halftime break. But a defense that needed its depth to rise to the occasion enjoyed exactly that: they limited Jackson to only 36 passing yards in the second half and bottled up Dobbins, he of two first half touchdowns, to no yards on four carries.

Some of Baltimore's decisions ... such as Dobbins' de facto benching and a curious decision to go for it on fourth down deep in the red zone on what became its final possession ... will be questioned. But good teams make their own luck. Players like Damar Hamlin, Kaiir Elam, Tamar Johnson, and Prince Emili came into their own in the secondary while DaQuan Jones, Gregory Rousseau, and Shaq Lawson handled business in the pass rush.

Just Joshin'

Even Josh Allen's pedestrian passing performances (19-of-36, 219 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) yield something magnificent, as the 2018 first-round pick outshined his draft companion Jackson to earn a clutch victory from an AFC contender.

With some perhaps questioning Allen's MVP potential after the loss to Miami last week, he went on to account for all but four yards on the team's final trek to the end zone. That included a clutch third-down conversion where Allen escaped a relentless Baltimore rush before finding Khalil Shakir (in after Jamison Crowder was lost to an injury) for a pivotal nine-yard gain just before the two-minute warning.

Jordan Rules

Though the Bills' injury reports continue to resemble starting lineups, they're slowly but surely starting to resemble an AFC title contender on paper again.

Poyer wasted no time in defending his 2021 first-team All-Pro nomination after missing last week's disappointment in Miami and perhaps offered a reminder that he's due for a new contract. He intercepted two passes, including one in the Baltimore end zone on the aforementioned fourth-down puzzler, setting the stage for the final trek to victory. The NFL world is already well-versed in what Poyer can do. If he's playing at this level, the Bills' defense will be a force to be reckoned with, even as they continue to rehab.

Running Up a Reputation

While Allen was once again the Bills' top rushing attraction, Devin Singletary manage to make a nice second half for himself: limited to a mere 15 yards (and a costly fumble) in the opening half. But when the Bills opted to show some faith, he rewarded them handsomely.

Four of Singletary's 10 second half touches went for first downs, including a 16-yard reception from Allen shortly after the two-minute warning that more or less permanently put the momentum in Buffalo's corner. Singletary has dealt with a lot this young season as is: inconsistency and attempts at replacing him have been prevalent. But he needed an effort like Sunday's second half, one where he was an indispensable part of the Bills' comeback effort.

Up Next

The Bills will likely play witness and obstacle to first-round pick Kenny Pickett's debut start at quarterback, as they'll face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at home (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pittsburgh (1-3) dropped a surprising 24-20 decision to the New York Jets in Week 3 play, done in by allowing a Breece Hall touchdown with only nine seconds remaining.

