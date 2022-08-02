Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills BREAKING: Jordan Poyer Leaves Camp Practice, Needs Elbow MRI

“I want to be here,” Poyer said. “That’s how I feel — I want to be here.” That's the good news ...
The good news about the Buffalo Bills and safety Jordan Poyer’s contract situation as training camp progresses? Both sides are saying all the right things.

The bad news? It came on Tuesday morning, when the standout defender was forced to leave a training camp sesssion with what seems to be an elbow issue that will reportedly require an MRI.

Hopefully, the health issue gets worked out ... and hopefully the contract does as well.

Poyer, a free agent after the season, is looking for a new contract with the Bills, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been at training camp.

“Drew and I have a great relationship, as do us and Jordan, and Drew and I have had many conversations,” Bills GM Brandon Beane recently said. “This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp, but we’re good. I don’t talk about negotiations, but we love Jordan. Drew is great to work with and that’s probably the extent I’d be willing to talk about it.”

Although Poyer wants to be extended and likely isn’t thrilled this has dragged out, he expressed his desire to stay in Buffalo.

“I want to be here,” Poyer said. “That’s how I feel — I want to be here.”

Poyer is coming off the best season of his career as he was named first team All-Pro. He tied a career-high with five interceptions last season and posted a career-best three sacks. He also had nine passes defended and eight tackles for loss.

Poyer is a centerpiece of what Buffalo hopes is a Super Bowl run. We'll keep you posted on the latest as it comes in.

