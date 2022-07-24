Jordan Poyer Agent Drew Rosenhaus at Bills Camp Seeking New Contract

The Buffalo Bills did plenty this offseason to improve on last season's 11-6 campaign. But Jordan Poyer is hoping they’ll do a little more.

The reigning AFC East champions made one of the biggest splashes by signing future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller. The Bills had a significant amount of roster turnover this year, but almost all of it has been for the better.

However, the team still has some work to do, especially considering how each AFC East team has seemingly improved this offseason.

There is an integral part of Buffalo's No. 1-ranked defense that deserves attention.

Poyer is seeking an extension as he enters the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old attended mandatory minicamp but did skip the team's voluntary OTAs amid the extension request. He is at training camp this weekend, however, and notably, so is his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Here is why extending Poyer's contract is the most "pressing move'' for the Bills.

Safety Jordan Poyer isn't ready to leave the Buffalo Bills by any means, but the organization can reward one of its steadiest players with a new contract. "I can't really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now," Poyer said during a recent interview on the Inside the Garage podcast. The 31-year-old defensive back is about to enter the final year on his contract, and a new deal can benefit both the player and team. For Buffalo, a new deal could lower this year's salary-cap hit and create more financial flexibility. Poyer holds a $10.8 million cap charge. By lengthening his deal and adding a new signing bonus, the team can spread out the number incurred this year while also giving Poyer the type of security he prefers.

The captain was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time last season. Last season, Poyer allowed only 13 catches on 28 targets for 61 yards, 40 air yards, zero touchdowns, five interceptions, and an incredible opponent passer rating of 13.7.

The former seventh-round pick has become an integral part of the secondary and a leader on the Bills defense. Poyer is one half of the NFL’s best safety duo with Micah Hyde and has made it clear that he wants to stay with the Bills for the foreseeable future.

After two consecutive playoff appearances, the Bills enter this season as Super Bowl LVII favorites. For the Bills to finally be able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air, It'd help to have Poyer, one of the best athletes on the team, secured and happy - a process that could accelerate with his agent at camp.