How bizarre was the Buffalo Bills' Friday preseason finale at the Carolina Panthers?

So bizarre that the game was delayed by inclement weather.

So bizarre that Buffalo used a QB to punt.

So bizarre that the Bills lost a preseason game for the first time in a dozen outings.

So bizarre that quarterback Baker Mayfield - and quarterback Sam Darnold - actually looked good.

OK, we're being a bit snarky there, but in our defense - after a ..... Bills loss that featured too little defense - we're rather punch-drunk from some of the events of the day.

A 30-minute rainstorm delayed kickoff, but shortly thereafter, Mayfield - the first overall player in his draft who was dumped by Cleveland this offseason in favor of the blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade - threw two first-half touchdown passes on four drives in his first game at his new home.

Carolina led at halftime, 14-0, and then Darnold took over, his 1-yard run to score a touchdown meaning the Panthers took a 21-0 lead. ... which under normal circumstances might be a cause for concern for the loaded Bills ...

Except most of the guys who make it "loaded,'' including QB Josh Allen, watched from the sideline. Also uninvolved: Buffalo punter Matt Araiza, who is proclaiming his innocence after being accused in a lawsuit Thursday of raping a 17-year-old girl when he was at San Diego State.

That left Buffalo third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to serve as the punter. He has a boot of 33 yards - hardly "Punt God'' stuff, but it had to do.

Who did help their causes? Raheem Blackshear carried 13 times for 47 yards. Neal Pau'u (practice squad) had four catches for 46 yards. Isaiah Hodgins can play. Kaiir Elam can start.

And everybody got safety back on the bus, on the way to a hoped-for winning streak in the 2022 NFL regular season. ... with coach Sean McDermott issuing the statement of the night.

“We have work to do to figure this thing out,'' he said.

And he's not talking about football.