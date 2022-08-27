Skip to main content

'How Bizarre': Buffalo Bills Lose 21-0 in Odd Preseason Finale at Panthers

This was so bizarre that the Bills lost a preseason game for the first time in a dozen outings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

How bizarre was the Buffalo Bills' Friday preseason finale at the Carolina Panthers?

So bizarre that the game was delayed by inclement weather.

So bizarre that Buffalo used a QB to punt.

So bizarre that the Bills lost a preseason game for the first time in a dozen outings.

So bizarre that quarterback Baker Mayfield - and quarterback Sam Darnold - actually looked good.

OK, we're being a bit snarky there, but in our defense - after a ..... Bills loss that featured too little defense - we're rather punch-drunk from some of the events of the day.

A 30-minute rainstorm delayed kickoff, but shortly thereafter, Mayfield - the first overall player in his draft who was dumped by Cleveland this offseason in favor of the blockbuster Deshaun Watson trade -  threw two first-half touchdown passes on four drives in his first game at his new home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carolina led at halftime, 14-0, and then Darnold took over, his 1-yard run to score a touchdown meaning the Panthers took a 21-0 lead. ... which under normal circumstances might be a cause for concern for the loaded Bills ...

Except most of the guys who make it "loaded,'' including QB Josh Allen, watched from the sideline. Also uninvolved: Buffalo punter Matt Araiza, who is proclaiming his innocence after being accused in a lawsuit Thursday of raping a 17-year-old girl when he was at San Diego State.

That left Buffalo third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to serve as the punter. He has a boot of 33 yards - hardly "Punt God'' stuff, but it had to do.

Who did help their causes? Raheem Blackshear carried 13 times for 47 yards. Neal Pau'u (practice squad) had four catches for 46 yards. Isaiah Hodgins can play. Kaiir Elam can start.

And everybody got safety back on the bus, on the way to a hoped-for winning streak in the 2022 NFL regular season. ... with coach Sean McDermott issuing the statement of the night.

“We have work to do to figure this thing out,'' he said.

And he's not talking about football.

In This Article (2)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Snip20220826_155
News

WATCH: Matt Barkley Punts For Bills in Place of Matt Araiza

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Snip20220826_156
News

Bills Punter Matt Araiza Releases Statement on Gang Rape Allegations

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Snip20220826_154
News

Buffalo Shut Out In Preseason Ending Loss - Bills Vs. Panthers: Live Game Log

By Anthony Wood
mayfield josh
News

Bills vs. Panthers Preseason GAMEDAY Preview: Which Starters Will Play?

By Bri Amaranthus
Matt Araiza
News

Bills Rookie Punter Matt Araiza Accused Of Gang-Raping Teenage Girl

By Anthony Wood
Rex Ryan
News

Bills Ex Coach Rex Ryan to Compete on 'The Amazing Race'

By Jeremy Brener
odell bills
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Room? Bills Re-Do Dion Dawkins Contract, Gain $5.6 Million Cap Space: NFL Tracker

By Bills Central Staff
Tyrel Dodson
News

Bills LB Dodson Looking To Lead Undrafted Rookies

By Anthony Wood