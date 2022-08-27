Skip to main content

Bills Punter Matt Araiza Releases Statement on Gang Rape Allegations

Araiza is not participating the Bills' preseason finale on Friday night.

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza briefly broke his silence on gang rape allegations levied against him on Thursday night. Araiza, who was set to be Buffalo's primary punter after the team chose him in the sixth round of last spring's draft, is not partaking in Friday's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers and has been replaced by backup quarterback Matt Barkley.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," Araiza said in his statement, obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

The official accusation was made against Araiza in a civil lawsuit released on Thursday. In the lawsuit, Araiza is accused of partaking in a gang rape of a 17-year-old girl along with two of his San Diego State University teammates at an off-campus party in October 2021. The suit, obtained by the Associated Press, claims that Araiza offered her a drunk that “not only contained alcohol but other intoxicating substances."

The Bills briefly addressed the situation on Thursday, offering little comment but claiming to have "conducted a thorough examination of this matter." Dan Gilleon, the victim's attorney, claims that the Bills were made aware of the incident "as recently as the end of July" in a statement to ESPN. Araiza would not be subject to league discipline as the alleged incident occurred before his professional entry. 

Araiza traveled with the team to Carolina but did not dress. Carolina leads Buffalo 14-0 at halftime in Charlotte. 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

