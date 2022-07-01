Bills Have ‘Championship Tools,’ Says Healthy Icon Jim Kelly

In so many ways, as Bills Mafia knows well, Jim Kelly is about as good as it gets.

As a legendary quarterback.

And as an inspiration as well.

“We have, hopefully, all the tools that we're going to need to be able to compete for that championship,” Kelly said, via The Buffalo News. “And I think that's their mindset, too.

“They understand how good they are.”

The “we” and the “they” are of course, Kelly’s beloved Buffalo Bills. As this franchise’s incredible four-straight Super Bowls QB, Kelly, 62, ought to know … so when he speaks at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, the NFL would be wise to listen.

Kelly also provided an update on his health, as it seems he’s won a battle with oral cancer.

“Mouth still hurts every once in a while, doing all the talking,” he said of his verbal interaction with kids at the camp. “But overall, I love it. I really do.”

He also loves his potential heir to a Bills crown, QB Josh Allen. The Bills haven't been in the Super Bowl since 1994, when Kelly was in charge. In recent seasons, his former team has forged toward being a title-capable contender, and the Hall of Fame QB shares the optimism of most Bills fans (not to mention the oddsmakers who believe Buffalo is about to be favored in 5 of its 17 outings this year) who envision a win in the Super Bowl.

“The key,” Kelly said, referring to Allen, “is keeping No. 17 healthy.”