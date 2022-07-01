Bet on Bills: In How Many Games is Buffalo Favored?

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be Super Bowl contenders once again, and that means winning a lot of football games this fall.

SportsBetting.ag released its odds on majority of the games this season, apart from Weeks 17 and 18, and the Bills are favored in every game ... except two.

The only game the Bills aren't favored in comes in Week 1, a Thursday Night Football season opener against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as a meager one-point favorite.

The opening game against the Rams is bound to bring the fireworks as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp begin their title defense against one of the best teams in the NFL.

The next time the Bills are an underdog comes in Week 6, a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs ended the Bills' season in each of the last two years in Kansas City, so Buffalo is bound to come into that game with a chip on its shoulder. During the last regular season meeting between the two rivals, the Bills won 38-20, but weren't able to repeat that magic in the postseason.

Apart from the road contests against legitimate Super Bowl contenders, the Bills are favored in every game this season. Six of the games the team is favored in are multiple-score spreads, including a 13-point spread against the New York Jets in Week 14.

While these games are still months away from being played, it shows a sign of good faith from bettors that the Bills are a team to watch this season.