Bills Coach Sean McDermott Coach of the Year: What Are the Odds?

Bills coach Sean McDermott has finished top-four in Coach of the Year voting twice but has never won.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is not a stranger to being in conversation for the NFL Coach of the Year. In 2019, McDermott’s third season at the helm in Buffalo, he finished fourth in Coach of the Year, and in 2020 finished second only behind Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

This season, the Bills have one of the best rosters in the NFL and are considered Super Bowl favorites, according to multiple sportsbooks. So what are the odds that McDermott, who is entering his sixth season as a head coach, will take home the Coach of the Year award for the first time? Here they are from four different sportsbooks:

bet365 +2800

McDermott falls in the latter end of the pack on bet365, coming in at +2800. He is tied for 20th best odds with Commanders coach Ron Rivera, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, Jets coach Robert Saleh and Saints coach Dennis Allen.

FanDuel +2500

In FanDuel’s odds, McDermott sits in the middle at +2500. Tied for 14th best odds, McDermott sits with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Saleh.

DraftKings +1800

Of the four sportsbooks looked at, these are the worst odds for McDermott at +1800. He is tied for the fourth-best odds on DraftKings with Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, Lions coach Dan Campbell, Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

BetUS +2000

McDermott is in the upper tier on BetUS, with +2000 odds. There are only eight coaches with better odds, and McDermott is tied with Packers coach Matt Lafleur, Colts coach Frank Reich, Pederson and Campbell.

While McDermott is widely considered one of the top coaches in the game, he mostly falls in the middle in terms of Coach of the Year odds. That might have to do with the fact that this Bills roster is so talented that even if they win 12 games, that won’t be extremely surprising, and for an award like Coach of the Year, it’s all about how far your team surpasses their expectations.