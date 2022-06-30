There is little doubt the Buffalo Bills have their finest collection of talent in the NFL's salary cap era, which began in 1994, just after they became the only team to make four straight Super Bowls.

But the best roster in the league right now? That's a matter for debate. A debate in which Pro Football Focus makes a compelling case for the Bills, who have a juggernaut offense and a strong, dependable kicking game to go with a defense that ranked first in the league last season in most statistical categories.

What's not to like about the Bills?

The right side of their offensive line, the study suggests, thanks to recent roster surgery that may still be incomplete. And even that area could prove to be a strength if guard Ryan Bates and second-year tackle Spencer Brown, who have just 16 career starts between them, progress the way they envision.

Because if they do, there's a good chance quarterback Josh Allen will have his finest season yet. And he's already been an MVP runner-up.

Allen is the total package in part because wide receiver Stefon Diggs is too. And because fellow receiver Gabriel Davis is poised for a monster season and because the Bills have at least very good players all across their offense.

Last season, the back end of their defense was their strength, at least up until their shocking overtime playoff loss at Kansas City. That's because they featured arguably the league's finest safety tandem in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

The Bills revamped their front four with three new interior players and an edge rusher who is bound for Canton, Von MIller.

They also have two excellent linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to fill out their 4-2, one of the league's finest cornerbacks in Tre'Davious White and perhaps a rising star in rookie corner Kaiir Elam.

In the end, the report calls Allen the Bills' biggest strength, the right side of the offensive line their biggest weakness and Miller the "X" factor.

"The version of Von Miller that helped fuel a Super Bowl run for the Los Angeles Rams last season is still one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL," Ben Linsey wrote. "Across those four postseason games, Miller recorded 22 quarterback pressures (one shy of Aaron Donald's 23) to go along with a playoff-high 92.6 PFF pass-rushing grade. The Bills will be hoping that Miller can maintain that level of play and avoid injuries in his age-33 season because he can be a game-changer for their defense if he does."

There's a long way to go before the Bills even play their first game.

Still, the report should make for some relaxed swing thoughts on the golf course this time of year, when all the players have extended time off.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com