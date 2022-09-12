Skip to main content
Bills Coach Ken Dorsey Called a 'Heckuva Game' vs. Rams, Says Josh Allen

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dorsey is in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Bills.

Buffalo Bills coach Ken Dorsey is coming off his first game as the team's offensive coordinator, and the 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday indicated he did a good job. 

But it wasn't just the score that believed Dorsey coached a sound game ... his quarterback Josh Allen agreed.

“I think Coach Dorsey called a heckuva game,” Allen said. “It’s his first live action. So I’m proud of him for handling those situations how he did. We were 90% on third down. That’s a recipe for success.”

Dorsey, 41, was a quarterback drafted in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of Miami. He spent six seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL, three with the San Francisco 49ers (2003-05) and three with the Cleveland Browns (2006-08). Dorsey returned to the NFL as a coach in 2013 on the Carolina Panthers staff. After five seasons in Carolina, Dorsey took the 2018 season off, but in 2019, his former co-worker Sean McDermott called him up and he became the new quarterback coach for the Bills.

As Allen's quarterback coach for the past three seasons, it was natural for Dorsey to receive a promotion when offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants. But even though he may be relatively new to the coordinator game, wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he works as a calming force.

“He came in at halftime and he understood that we couldn’t ride the roller coaster, there was going to be ebbs and flows to the game,” Diggs said in a press conference. “He did some great things when he came in the locker room and calmed us down and said stop shooting ourselves in the foot.”

The Bills are going to be chasing the Lombardi Trophy all season long, and their offense makes them a Super Bowl contender. But in order for the offense to work, Dorsey will have to coach like he did in his debut all season long.

