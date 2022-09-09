The Buffalo Bills started the 2022 season on Thursday night with a bang, so to speak.

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen handed the new-look, world champion Rams a 31-10 defeat in the first game of the season at SoFi Stadium in front of a national audience.

But while the Bills were producing offensive fireworks of their own, an animal-rights activist decided to use the opportunity to get in on the action. Then things on the field got weird.

When the protestor was finally restrained, the flare finally came to rest in the end zone.

Meanwhile, the Rams at times looked overmatched, especially defensively, as the Bills put up 413 total yards. Allen had a field day, with 292 yards passing and three touchdowns against two interceptions.

Allen also led the team in rushing with 56 yards on 10 carries, and added another touchdown on the ground.

Wideout Stefon Diggs caught eight balls on nine targets for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams' defense looked like it missed linebacker Von Miller - now plying his craft with the Bills - as Miller matched the Rams combined sacks on the night with two.

Buffalo sacked Stafford seven total times and applied pressure on numerous others, which resulted in poor passing decisions.

The Bills look to be in postseason form already, just one week into the season, and Allen looks like an early-season MVP candidate.

Next up for the Bills are the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19 from Highmark Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.

