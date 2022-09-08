The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL season against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night from Sofi Stadium. The star-studded affair marks the first-ever meeting between superstar quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen.

Expectations are high for the 26-year-old Allen, who has become one of the league's premier dual-threat signal-callers as he begins what could be a MVP-caliber season. The Bills' electric offense also features Devin Singletary at running back and Stefon Diggs at wide receiver.

Buffalo's stout defense will be tested right away vs. the Rams, who averaged 27.1 points per game last season, good for seventh in the NFL. The Bills look to continue their dominance on defense after allowing the fewest points and yards in the NFL under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier last season, including ranking first against the pass.

They will do so without the injured cornerback Tre'Davious White. But ... The addition of future Hall-Of-Famer linebacker Von Miller should help the cause. Miller returns to LA to play his former team.

“I can never hate L.A.," Miller said. "They came and got me at a time when I really needed that. They refreshed me."

The 2022-23 Buffalo squad tries to improve on a 11-6 campaign and taking the AFC East division crown. Motivation is sky-high for a fiery Bills team that is still feeling the effects of last season's heart-breaking AFC Divisional loss.

IMPORTANT INJURY UPDATE: On their inaugural injury report of 2022, the Bills have officially listed safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) as full participants; lending strong credence to each player suiting up for their season opener.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (0-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

ODDS: The Bills are 2.5-point favorites vs. the Rams.

GAME TIME: Thursday, September 8 2022 at 8:20 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: NBC | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Rams coach Sean McVay on his respect for Allen ...

"Those are the scariest things is when you have a quarterback that when everything's right and in rhythm he's basically automatic, but then he can also beat you off-schedule," McVay said. "Those scramble plays where he's able to create what's typically a three or a four-second play into sometimes an eight or nine second (play)."

---

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram