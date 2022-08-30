Bills Move CB Tre'Davious White to PUP List; When Will He Return?

The Buffalo Bills start their season a week from Thursday, but one of their key players won't start his season until much later.

According to NFL Network, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was placed on the Reserve/Physcially Unable to Perform (PUP) List Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

White, 27, tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season against the New Orleans Saints, forcing him to miss the final six regular season games and postseason.

He's been rehabbing his injury all year long and was hoping to be ready in time for the regular season. However, he hasn't seen any practice time during training camp and the team is opting to use the safe route for his recovery.

White has been one of the league's top cornerbacks since entering the league as a first-round pick out of LSU in 2017. He's been an All-Pro twice and he's built the Bills into one of the best secondaries in the league. Last season, he played 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, 0.5 sack and a fumble recovery as the team's top corner.

With White's placement on the PUP List, it opens a spot on the 53-man roster the team can utilize while he continues to heal. Fifth-year veteran Taron Johnson and rookie Kaiir Elam are expected to hold the fort down at cornerback while White sits.

White will be officially able to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9 when the Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.