Skip to main content
Bills Move CB Tre'Davious White to PUP List; When Will He Return?

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills Move CB Tre'Davious White to PUP List; When Will He Return?

White has been recovering from a torn ACL.

The Buffalo Bills start their season a week from Thursday, but one of their key players won't start his season until much later.

According to NFL Network, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White was placed on the Reserve/Physcially Unable to Perform (PUP) List Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the season.

White, 27, tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day last season against the New Orleans Saints, forcing him to miss the final six regular season games and postseason.

He's been rehabbing his injury all year long and was hoping to be ready in time for the regular season. However, he hasn't seen any practice time during training camp and the team is opting to use the safe route for his recovery.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

White has been one of the league's top cornerbacks since entering the league as a first-round pick out of LSU in 2017. He's been an All-Pro twice and he's built the Bills into one of the best secondaries in the league. Last season, he played 11 games and recorded 41 tackles, 0.5 sack and a fumble recovery as the team's top corner.

With White's placement on the PUP List, it opens a spot on the 53-man roster the team can utilize while he continues to heal. Fifth-year veteran Taron Johnson and rookie Kaiir Elam are expected to hold the fort down at cornerback while White sits.

White will be officially able to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9 when the Bills face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Raheem Blackshear
News

Bills BREAKING: Rookie Preseason Standout RB Blackshear Among Cuts: NFL Tracker

By Bills Central Staff
elam team
News

'Super Duper Prepared': Rookie Bills CB Kaiir Elam Ready To Start?

By Anthony Wood
duke miami
News

Bills Cut Vet RB; RB Zack Moss Trade has 'Zero' Chance?

By Mike Fisher
m king flag
News

Buffalo Bills Call Marquette King, Tryout 4 Punters to Replace Matt Araiza; Who Wins Job?

By Mike Fisher
Snip20220828_165
News

Bills Trade O.J. Howard Rumor; 53-Man Roster Cut Starts with 6 Moves

By Geoff Maglioccheti
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bills Cutdown: 53-Man (Loaded) Roster Prediction; Trade Coming?

By Mike Fisher
Marquette King
News

Marquette King Asks Bills to Sign Him After Punter Matt Araiza Release

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20220826_156
News

‘It’s Not Easy’; Bills Release Punter Matt Araiza Amid Gang Rape Allegation

By Anthony Wood