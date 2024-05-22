Bills' Two New WRs reveal what makes Josh Allen so likable
They've both played with multiple NFL quarterbacks and have had their share of success, too.
Veterans Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Chase Claypool haven't been Buffalo Bills for more than a month, but they already appear comfortable in their new environment and it starts with the team's quarterback. There appears to be an early chemistry developing between field general Josh Allen and the team's two newest receivers, who will compete for a spot in a crowded room.
"Josh Allen, he's a real cool guy," said Claypool while addressing a media scrum at OTAs. "Very serious at times but also goofy, so that's nice. You can lock in, dial in, but then have a laugh with him. It's really awesome."
Claypool, a former second-round draft pick, is the ultimate low-risk, potentially high-reward signing. Adding him after the draft, Buffalo will see if Claypool can rekindle the success he had when scoring 11 touchdowns as a Steelers' rookie in 2020.
Shortly after inking Claypool, the Bills agreed to terms with Valdes-Scantling, bringing in another tall target with deep ball ability. He reportedly decided to sign with Buffalo after an enjoyable time as a dinner guest at Allen's residence.
"Josh is just super normal. That's the most exciting thing about it," said during Tuesday's media availability in Orchard Park. "Obviously, when you're one of the better quarterbacks in the league, some guys have egos. All the quarterbacks that I've played with have not had those. so, that was the most exciting thing about just having a guy, to that caliber, just be a normal dude."
Valdes-Scantling, a former Green Bay Packers' fifth-round selection, kicked off his NFL career catching passes from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers before moving onto Kansas City, where he won back-to-back Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes.