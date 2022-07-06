Bills QB Josh Allen: 'Best in NFL' - But Works Toward 'The Main Thing'

Since being drafted in 2018, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gone from a rookie dealing with growing pains to MVP candidate and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. (Or, just "the best QB in the damn league.'') While the growth of Allen has been remarkable, he says there are two things he wants to continue to improve on- limiting his turnovers and ball placement.

“[The] main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions,” Allen said. “And then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC. Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after catch.”

The Bills finished 20th in the NFL in YAC in 2021, something Allen clearly takes personally, and wants to see improvement on.

The Bills won their second consecutive AFC East title last season, finishing 11-6. Their season ended in Kansas City for the second straight year in an instant classic in the AFC Divisional round against the Chiefs. Buffalo was very busy in the off-season, adding the likes of Von Miller and Jamison Crowder via free agency, and drafting LSU cornerback Kaiir Elam to put alongside Tre’Davious White.

With an argument of having the best roster in the NFL, and an elite quarterback who is striving to get even better, the Bills, by all accounts, are all in for the 2022 season finally being the year they raise their first Lombardi Trophy.

And that, of course, is the most "main thing'' of all.