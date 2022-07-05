Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen is somewhere in there ... and also somewhere in there as an MVP candidate.

As Buffalo Bills fans know, the most customary way to measure a quarterback's greatness is, fair or not, Super Bowls.

But maybe that's on the horizon for Josh Allen - and coming soon enough to justify teammate Jordan Poyer's opinion of him.

"I think we've got the best quarterback in the damn league," Poyer said. "So, that being said, I think the sky is the limit for this team."

The All-Pro safety is not exactly alone in his thinking. Slightly biased though he may be, there is little doubt of Allen's worthiness in the elite bunch at the top of game. Allen finished last season with 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions - marking the second-straight season that Allen finished with over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

The Bills go into training camp this season as one of the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. Many oddsmakers have Buffalo as the best team in the AFC, and tied with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC for the best odds to win it all.

Buffalo - as Bills Mafia also knows so well - had a loaded roster a year ago but fell just short of a return to the AFC Championship Game back in January when they lost to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

This season promises a similar opportunity - featuring in Josh Allen a guy with a chance to prove he's "the best quarterback in the damn league.''