Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen: 'Best QB in the Damn NFL!' - Jordan Poyer

Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen is somewhere in there ... and also somewhere in there as an MVP candidate.

As Buffalo Bills fans know, the most customary way to measure a quarterback's greatness is, fair or not, Super Bowls.

But maybe that's on the horizon for Josh Allen - and coming soon enough to justify teammate Jordan Poyer's opinion of him.

"I think we've got the best quarterback in the damn league," Poyer said. "So, that being said, I think the sky is the limit for this team."

The All-Pro safety is not exactly alone in his thinking. Slightly biased though he may be, there is little doubt of Allen's worthiness in the elite bunch at the top of game. Allen finished last season with 4,407 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions - marking the second-straight season that Allen finished with over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers. Josh Allen is somewhere in there ... and also somewhere in there as an MVP candidate.

The Bills go into training camp this season as one of the odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl. Many oddsmakers have Buffalo as the best team in the AFC, and tied with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC for the best odds to win it all.

Buffalo - as Bills Mafia also knows so well - had a loaded roster a year ago but fell just short of a return to the AFC Championship Game back in January when they lost to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

This season promises a similar opportunity - featuring in Josh Allen a guy with a chance to prove he's "the best quarterback in the damn league.''

McDermott-Jets
News

Where’s  Bills’ Sean McDermott Rank Among NFL Coaches?

By Mike D'Abate24 minutes ago
poyer red
News

Jordan Poyer Contract Update: 'No Better Situation' Than Bills

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
6D63283A-7258-4EED-B3A8-CF4267DCC31F
News

Bills GM Brandon Beane Ranked Best in NFL

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
keenum
News

Backup QB Ranks: Bills' Case Keenum Just 'Good Enough'?

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Shakir
News

Rookie WR Khalil Shakir Has ‘Buffalo Bills DNA’

By Logan Macdonald21 hours ago
USATSI_18401184
News

Bills Rookie James Cook: His Role Now - And His Upside in 2022

By Cole ThompsonJul 3, 2022
USATSI_17231371
News

'A Guy You Root For': Bills' Jordan Poyer Praises Young Safety

By Cole ThompsonJul 3, 2022
kim pegula
News

Bills Owner Kim Pegula ‘Progressing’ After Health Scare

By Jarrett BaileyJul 2, 2022