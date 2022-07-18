Skip to main content

Joe Haden to Sign With Buffalo? Bills Star Stefon Diggs Has Hopes

Cornerback Joe Haden has played 12 seasons in the NFL and is currently a free agent.

At this point, it's nearly impossible to talk about the Buffalo Bills without mentioning superstar quarterback Josh Allen and his running mate, elite receiver Stefon Diggs. The two are top players at premium positions in the league and likely have their voices heard amongst the Bills' decision makers.

This weekend, Diggs hinted at a move he wants the Bills to make. On his Instagram story, Diggs reposted a reel from free agent cornerback Joe Haden, tagging the Bills and adding two sets of eye emojis.

diggs haden

The No. 1 cornerback for the Bills is Tre'Davious White, who is coming off a torn ACL that took place on Thanksgiving last year. In 2019, White was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler; in 2020, he was named to the second-team All-Pro and again a Pro Bowler.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam out of Florida with the 23rd overall pick, a probable starter next season. The Bills also have Dane Jackson, who started six games last season and had six passes defended, and Christian Benford, the 185th pick in the 2022 Draft out of Villanova, in their cornerback room.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Haden, 33, has played 12 seasons in the NFL. His career started in Cleveland with the Browns, playing seven seasons from 2010-16. In 2013 and 2014, he was a Pro Bowler, and he was named to the second team All-Pro in 2013.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been Haden's home the last five seasons, and in 2019 he made the Pro Bowl.

In his career, Haden has 29 interceptions and 155 passes defended.

The Bills rookies are at camp on Monday and the vets start their training camp on Sunday, at which time they will be able to get a better understanding of where things stand at the cornerback position. But, if things aren't looking just right, one of the franchise's cornerstones has an idea of who can help.

DD9422C9-E1EA-40EB-9B8C-CFC23EA78775
News

Bills Rookies Report Today: RB James Cook Camp Takeover?

By Cole Thompson and Mike Fisher2 hours ago
D9F4F0D2-7551-4CAD-A0D0-ABE0C062AD3A
News

WATCH: Bills’ QB Allen Saved By Quick Reflexes of Chiefs’ Mahomes

By Mike D'Abate4 hours ago
Tavon Austin Press Conference
News

Embarrassment of Riches: Will Bills Tavon Austin Get Cut at Camp?

By Logan Macdonald23 hours ago
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds.
News

Bills Next New Contract: LB Tremaine Edmunds a Long-Term Keeper?

By Mike FisherJul 17, 2022
06BC16EF-EC58-4A2A-8E02-677552B8DD31
News

Bills Popular Backup QB Matt Barkley 'Likely To Be Cut’?

By Matthew RyanJul 16, 2022
richie-incognito_1e8we96yakig510lm7fiwh3hwa
News

Buffalo Bills Ex Richie Incognito Retires After Controversial NFL Career

By Mike FisherJul 16, 2022
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he hasn't decided whether to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
News

Bills QB Josh Allen Named NFL’s ‘Scariest Player’

By Matthew RyanJul 16, 2022
Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds.
News

Make or Break? 5 Bills With Something To Prove

By Mike D'AbateJul 15, 2022