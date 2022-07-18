Joe Haden to Sign With Buffalo? Bills Star Stefon Diggs Has Hopes

At this point, it's nearly impossible to talk about the Buffalo Bills without mentioning superstar quarterback Josh Allen and his running mate, elite receiver Stefon Diggs. The two are top players at premium positions in the league and likely have their voices heard amongst the Bills' decision makers.

This weekend, Diggs hinted at a move he wants the Bills to make. On his Instagram story, Diggs reposted a reel from free agent cornerback Joe Haden, tagging the Bills and adding two sets of eye emojis.

The No. 1 cornerback for the Bills is Tre'Davious White, who is coming off a torn ACL that took place on Thanksgiving last year. In 2019, White was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler; in 2020, he was named to the second-team All-Pro and again a Pro Bowler.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam out of Florida with the 23rd overall pick, a probable starter next season. The Bills also have Dane Jackson, who started six games last season and had six passes defended, and Christian Benford, the 185th pick in the 2022 Draft out of Villanova, in their cornerback room.

Haden, 33, has played 12 seasons in the NFL. His career started in Cleveland with the Browns, playing seven seasons from 2010-16. In 2013 and 2014, he was a Pro Bowler, and he was named to the second team All-Pro in 2013.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been Haden's home the last five seasons, and in 2019 he made the Pro Bowl.

In his career, Haden has 29 interceptions and 155 passes defended.

The Bills rookies are at camp on Monday and the vets start their training camp on Sunday, at which time they will be able to get a better understanding of where things stand at the cornerback position. But, if things aren't looking just right, one of the franchise's cornerstones has an idea of who can help.