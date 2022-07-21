Buffalo Bills No. 1 ‘Future Power’ in NFL?

The Buffalo Bills' expected success this coming season is no secret. They're pinned as Super Bowl favorites with one of the best rosters in the NFL.

But how well is this Bills roster set up for the future? An ESPN article ranked all 32 NFL teams by which are in the "best shape" for the next three seasons, and the Bills were No. 1 with an overall score of 90.4.

The overall score is an average of five categories with certain weights: Roster (30%), quarterback (20%), coaching (20%), draft (15%) and front office (15%). Each category was graded on a scale: 100: A+ (Elite), 90: A (Great), 80: B (Very good), 70: C (Average), 60: D (Very bad), 50 and below: F (Disastrous)

A breakdown of the Bills' score and NFL rank per category:

Overall roster (minus QB):

Score: 91.0

NFL Rank: 1

Quarterback:

Score: 95.0

NFL Rank: 2

Coaching:

Score: 87.8

NFL Rank: 7

Draft:

Score: 83.0

NFL Rank: 6

Front Office:

Score: 94.0

NFL Rank: 1

From the ESPN article:

Why they're here: Brandon Beane has executed a masterclass in roster building since becoming the Bills' general manager in 2017. The foundation of this roster has been built via the draft, but we've also seen calculated swings in both free agency and trades -- most prominently to land receiver Stefon Diggs. The roster is loaded, head coach Sean McDermott is outstanding, and the Bills are poised for a major step forward this year. -- [Field] Yates

The Bills roster is led by players such as superstar quarterback Josh Allen, star receiver Stefon Diggs and future Hall of Fame outside linebacker Von Miller. All under contract for the foreseeable future. They are guided by coach Sean McDermott, and the mastermind behind the team is general manager Brandon Beane.

Rounding out the top five behind the Bills are the Kansas City Chiefs (88.5), Green Bay Packers (87.7), Los Angeles Rams (87.7) and Los Angeles Chargers (86.6).

With a stacked roster at the moment, all the focus is on this season for the Bills. Rightfully so, but this team isn't just built for the present. It has a bright future ahead.