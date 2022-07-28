Bills S Jordan Poyer: 'I Want to Be Here'

With Buffalo Bills training camp starting earlier this week, players, coaches and executives are meeting with the media for the first time in a while. Those press conferences shed some light on specific topics that may be looming, as is the case with safety Jordan Poyer’s contract situation.

Poyer, a free agent after the season, is looking for a new contract with the Bills, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is at training camp.

“Drew and I have a great relationship, as do us and Jordan, and Drew and I have had many conversations,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp, but we’re good. I don’t talk about negotiations, but we love Jordan. Drew is great to work with and that’s probably the extent I’d be willing to talk about it.”

Although Poyer wants to be extended and likely isn’t thrilled this has dragged out, he expressed his desire to stay in Buffalo.

“I want to be here,” Poyer said. “That’s how I feel — I want to be here.”

Poyer is coming off the best season of his career as he was named first team All-Pro. He tied a career-high with five interceptions last season and posted a career-best three sacks. He also had nine passes defended and eight tackles for loss.

While Poyer is a stellar player, he is also 31, so he could begin regressing in the near future. But with the season still over a month away and training camp ramping up, there will be a lot of focus on Poyer and his contract situation.