Skip to main content

Bills S Jordan Poyer: 'I Want to Be Here'

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer was named first-team All-Pro last season.

With Buffalo Bills training camp starting earlier this week, players, coaches and executives are meeting with the media for the first time in a while. Those press conferences shed some light on specific topics that may be looming, as is the case with safety Jordan Poyer’s contract situation.

Poyer, a free agent after the season, is looking for a new contract with the Bills, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is at training camp.

“Drew and I have a great relationship, as do us and Jordan, and Drew and I have had many conversations,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said. “This just happened to work out for him to come up here and do this to start camp, but we’re good. I don’t talk about negotiations, but we love Jordan. Drew is great to work with and that’s probably the extent I’d be willing to talk about it.”

Although Poyer wants to be extended and likely isn’t thrilled this has dragged out, he expressed his desire to stay in Buffalo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I want to be here,” Poyer said. “That’s how I feel — I want to be here.”

Poyer is coming off the best season of his career as he was named first team All-Pro. He tied a career-high with five interceptions last season and posted a career-best three sacks. He also had nine passes defended and eight tackles for loss.

While Poyer is a stellar player, he is also 31, so he could begin regressing in the near future. But with the season still over a month away and training camp ramping up, there will be a lot of focus on Poyer and his contract situation.

USATSI_18753441
News

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds Entering Contract Season: 'Time Flies'

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Beasley-Tampa
News

Bills Ex Cole Beasley on Cowboys View, 'Significant Interest' from New Teams

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.
News

Opportunity Knox: Bills TE Poised For Breakout Year?

By Mike D'AbateJul 26, 2022 6:47 PM EDT
USATSI_18740500
News

Josh Hancock? Bills QB Allen Offers Odd Training Camp Autographs

By Cole ThompsonJul 26, 2022 3:35 PM EDT
Diggs-Action
News

WATCH: Bills' Stefon Diggs Makes Incredible Sideline Catch At Training Camp

By Logan MacdonaldJul 26, 2022 11:20 AM EDT
allen diggs camp
News

Bills Camp Notebook: Von Miller's Vibe and Rookie WR Among Standouts

By Mike FisherJul 26, 2022 9:47 AM EDT
USATSI_18740506
News

Josh Allen's Bills Training Camp Menu: Turkey Burgers and Touchdowns

By Cole ThompsonJul 25, 2022 12:07 PM EDT
USATSI_16699814
News

Bills Add OL Depth, Sign G Jordan Simmons

By Bills Central StaffJul 25, 2022 10:12 AM EDT