Will Bills Join NFL's Throwback Craze?

In the NFL, what's old is new again.

Teams are taking full advantage of the league's shedding of its single-helmet shell rule, unleashing new merchandising opportunities ... erm, game-day aesthetics at an unrelenting pace. While some teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders have unveiled newly-colored alternate helmets, others like the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are reviving their throwback looks previously rendered extinct by the monochromatic one-shell rule.

Some expected that the Buffalo Bills would be the next to join the craze, especially with their recent return to power. While Buffalo was one of the few teams able to wear an authentic throwback in the one-shell days, some expected the Bills would revive the red-helmeted look worn from 1984 through 2001.

It was an aesthetic popularized by the team's streak of four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s and worn during some of the greatest moments in franchise history. The Bills continued to wear a red helmet with the streaking buffalo until 2010, albeit a less-favorably received uniform dominated by shades of navy blue.



For the time being, however, it appears that the Bills are keeping the past in the past.

NFL.com has stated that 13 teams are set to rock new headwear next season, but the Bills are not on the list as training camps open. Buffalo has made no announcement or hints at throwback ideas, but it's entirely possible something could be in the works for the following season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for example, previously announced their intentions to bring back the "Creamsicle" uniforms but supply chain issues pushed the return of "Bucco Bruce" to 2023.

At the end of the day, Bills fans, just remember ... it can always look worse.