Micah Hyde Hurt; Should Bills Sign Pro Bowler Landon Collins?

Here's a potential Micah Hyde replacement if needed.

Buffalo Bills fans are hoping for the best after Micah Hyde was carted off during Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury.

Hyde, 31, made All-Pro Second Team last season with the Bills and was part of arguably the best secondary in the league alongside Tre'Davious White and Jordan Poyer.

If Hyde has to miss significant time, it will force the Bills to act quickly and find a quick, effective solution.

Enter Landon Collins.

Collins, 28, is looking for his next NFL home after the Washington Commanders cut him earlier this offseason. He's also probably the biggest name out of any free agent safety currently on the market.

Collins tied for the fifth-most receptions allowed in coverage league-wide last season, and had an abysmal Pro Football Focus grade of 54.7. When Collins played linebacker in a hybrid role for the Commanders, he performed much better.

Washington had Collins on the team with a six-year, $84 million contract. However, after being released mid way through the contract and displaying lackluster play at times, Buffalo would likely be able to sign the hybrid defender for a budget price.

He won't be a franchise-changing signing, but Collins would have the opportunity to provide solid depth to Buffalo at a low cost. Would it be wise for the Bills to roll the dice here? 

Collins, who has Pro Bowl talent if used properly, is an idea to file away should Hyde be sidelined. 

In the end, Collins wasn't enough of a value to play with Washington - but remains enough of a talent that could help Buffalo in a time of need.

