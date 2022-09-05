Skip to main content

Buffalo Bills Trade All-Pro Jordan Poyer? Inside The Illogic of Giants 'Proposal'

Says Poyer: "I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can.''

Oh, it's "bold,'' alright.

The Buffalo Bills on Thursday launch the 2022 NFL season with a prime-time matchup at the Los Angeles Rams, an outing that will logically be billed as a "possible Super Bowl preview.''

Which is the main reason the Bills - and for that matter, the defending champion Rams - are still trying to build up their rosters, not tear them down.

That brings us to a Bleacher Report "trade proposal'' that would have the Bills trading Jordan Poyer - arguably the NFL's best safety - to the New York Giants.

OK, but ... why?

B/R writes of its "bold'' thought, “Poyer is a first-team All-Pro and wants to be paid like one. The 31-year-old is also heading into the last year of his current contract. In any contract negotiation, teams are paying for what a player will do in the future, not what he’s already done. Since Poyer is about to enter the 2022 campaign without a new deal, the Bills should consider moving the versatile defender.”

The holes in this logic are many. To wit:

*In this proposed trade, the Bills would receive only a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. That would be asset-management suicide on the part of a Buffalo front office that has proven to be far more savvy than that.

*Bills general manager Brandon Beane and Poyer have both said all of the right things about their futures together - even as Poyer is seeking a new contract. He's not pouting, he's not holding out. (He returned to practice this weekend as he ramps up to face the Rams on Thursday.) There simply isn't the oozing animosity in place that would fuel such a breakup.

Said Poyer: "I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can, for however long that may be ... I’m here with the guys right now and ready to attack this season.”

*And that leads to the biggest problem with the suggestion: The Bills have meticulously built a roster that can absolutely win now. They fielded the league’s No. 1 defense last season, with team captain Poyer as a centerpiece. 

The Bills (like the Rams) are trying to add talent (Exhibit A: Odell Beckham Jr.,), not strip themselves of it. Buffalo's plan to make a serious run at the Super Bowl features Poyer. And unless someone can figure out a way to make a 2023 package of only "a fourth-round and a fifth-round pick'' somehow helpful to a 2022 Super Bowl run, this concept is a non-starter. ... so much so that we're betting the Giants wouldn't even bother making the phone call.

